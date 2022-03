Joe Smith netted a last-gasp winner as Sleaford Town left Selston with three points last night.

Danny Horton put the Greens 1-0 up at their United Counties League Premier Division North rivals, drilling home from the edge of the box with 12 minutes gone.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the hosts drew level jus before half time as Jake Payling found the net for the Parishioners.

Joe Smith. Photo: Craig Harrison

But Tom Ward's side had the dinal say as Smith met Mitch Griffiths' free kick to nod home with two minutes to go.