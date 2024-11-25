Leaders Eastwood CFC are given a scare before winning at Sleaford Town

Sleaford Town manager Matt Evans said his side should be proud of their display as they gave UCL Premier North leaders Eastwood CFC a scare before losing 3-1.

The Greens went ahead, but they were undone by the brilliance of former Notts County and Lincoln City star Terry Hawkridge as he netted twice and involved in another – though one of his goals was wind-assisted.

“I'm delighted with the performance,” said Evans.

“The work rate and energy across the pitch was really good - we just didn't get that little bit of luck.

Sleaford v Eastwood action. Photo by Scott Messom.

“It is frustrating when you're down as luck never goes your way.

“You look at their equaliser – it was blown in by the wind. We didn't get that wind luck in the first half.

“Then we had a bit of controversy as to whether it was a penalty or not. That would have made it 2-2.

“It's like a broken record – we've been here before.

“Hawkridge then made it 3-1 in stoppage time. With his kind of quality – what a free kick that was for any kids watching. That's how you do it – superb. It was good we scored an open play goal and some of our build-up play was good.

“Playing like that against top of the league, the lads should feel quite proud with their performance.”

Sleaford went ahead on 39 minutes as Ben Robson rounded his man neatly before smashing into the far right-hand corner.

Ben Ashall heading Aaron O’Conner’s cross off the line was the closest Eastwood came to any breakthrough.

But they began the second period with intent and within three minutes were level as Hawkridge's cross strayed over the hand of Harrison Leech on the wind.

With 15 minutes to go Tyler Blake made the most of a slack clearance to slot into the bottom corner off the post.

The Greens thought they had won a penalty when Andy Whalen was felled, only for the officials to decide the ball had left the field of play and gave a goal-kick instead.

Lynden Joyce was sent off for Eastwood six minutes into added time, but the Red Badgers broke from the free kick, won one of their own and Hawkridge sent it into the top right corner.