​Leaders Eastwood see off Skegness

Terry Hawkridge on the ball, watched by Marshall Young.

​Eastwood CFC proved too strong for Skegness Town on Saturday as the league leaders ran out 2-1 winners at the MKM Stadium.

A late kit clash forced the visitors to borrow a strip from their hosts, meaning they took to the field in unfamiliar yellow and black.

Despite the disruption, Eastwood started brightly, pinning Skegness back and winning a flurry of early corners. However, it was the home side who struck first.

Lyndon Joyce, deployed in an unusual midfield role, was caught in possession, allowing Skegness to break quickly. A sharp pass found Gary King in space, and he raced through to slot past the advancing Sam Wilson.

Action from Saturday's game, with Eastwood having to wear Skegness's yellow away kit.

Undeterred, Eastwood maintained their attacking intent and were rewarded in the 28th minute. A clever short corner routine between Declan Dunn and Terry Hawkridge saw Hawkridge slide the ball into Dunn inside the box, where he rifled a powerful strike beyond the goalkeeper to level the score.

The second half was an attritional battle but as the clock ticked down it was Eastwood who continued to press for a winner. Their persistence paid off in the 86th minute when they forced another corner. Once again, Dunn and Hawkridge worked a short routine, with Hawkridge returning the pass to Dunn, who broke into the area. His driven cross flashed across the six-yard box, where Craig Westcarr was on hand to turn it home, sparking wild celebrations from the visitors.