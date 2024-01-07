Register
BREAKING
Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this seasonCharlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season
Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season

League One transfer window: Aston Villa join race for Peterborough United defender, Charlton Athletic edge close to Jonson Clarke-Harris deal, Bolton Wanderers man extends Salford City loan and Walsall striker recalled by Lincoln City - 7th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 08:23 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 7th January 2024.

Aston Villa are set to join West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race for Peterborough youngster Ronnie Edwards, according to Mail on Sunday. The national newspaper reports that Unai Emery’s Villa are the next Premier League side interested in the 20-year-old defender, with the Hammers and Crystal Palace already keeping tabs.

1. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

Aston Villa are set to join West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race for Peterborough youngster Ronnie Edwards, according to Mail on Sunday. The national newspaper reports that Unai Emery’s Villa are the next Premier League side interested in the 20-year-old defender, with the Hammers and Crystal Palace already keeping tabs. Photo: Pete Norton

Walsall's top scorer Freddie Draper has been recalled from his loan by parent club Lincoln City. The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 League Two appearances for the Saddlers. (BBC)

2. Freddie Draper

Walsall's top scorer Freddie Draper has been recalled from his loan by parent club Lincoln City. The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 League Two appearances for the Saddlers. (BBC) Photo: Barrington Coombs

Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season.

3. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season. Photo: Pete Norton

Bolton's Declan John has agreed to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Salford City. John made 19 appearances for the Ammies in the first-half of the campaign.

4. Declan John

Bolton's Declan John has agreed to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Salford City. John made 19 appearances for the Ammies in the first-half of the campaign. Photo: Jan Kruger

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Aston VillaLeague OnePeterborough UnitedCharlton AthleticLincoln CityJonson Clarke-HarrisBolton Wanderers