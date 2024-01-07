The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 7th January 2024.
1. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)
Aston Villa are set to join West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race for Peterborough youngster Ronnie Edwards, according to Mail on Sunday. The national newspaper reports that Unai Emery’s Villa are the next Premier League side interested in the 20-year-old defender, with the Hammers and Crystal Palace already keeping tabs. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Freddie Draper
Walsall's top scorer Freddie Draper has been recalled from his loan by parent club Lincoln City. The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 League Two appearances for the Saddlers. (BBC) Photo: Barrington Coombs
3. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)
Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Declan John
Bolton's Declan John has agreed to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Salford City. John made 19 appearances for the Ammies in the first-half of the campaign. Photo: Jan Kruger