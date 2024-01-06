The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 6th January 2024.
1. Freddie Draper
Walsall's top scorer Freddie Draper has been recalled from his loan by parent club Lincoln City. The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 League Two appearances for the Saddlers. (BBC) Photo: Barrington Coombs
2. Declan John
Bolton's Declan John has agreed to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Salford City. John made 19 appearances for the Ammies in the first-half of the campaign. Photo: Jan Kruger
3. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)
Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, according to Sky Sports News. As well as Aston Villa, the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham are reportedly targeting the centre-back.The report adds that Peterborough want a £4.5million payment up front for Edwards Photo: Pete Norton
4. Aaron Henry
Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic. During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two. (SussexWorld) Photo: OLI SCARFF