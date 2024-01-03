Register
BREAKING
Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.
Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

League One transfer window: Barnsley open talks with DC United defender, Crystal Palace have bids rejected for Peterborough United star, Bolton Wanderers and Wycombe Wanderers fight for Luton Town striker and Oxford United open talks with Joe Bennett - 3rd Jan 2024

The January transfer window is now open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 11:41 GMT

Northampton Town have confirmed they are looking to be active in the window, as per this article by James Heneghan.

Peterborough United have a busy window ahead with approaches rejected for Harrison Burrows and plenty of EFL interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Derby County are looking to strengthen with a deal for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, while Blackpool are keen on keeping hold of loan striker Jordan Rhodes.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 3rd January 2024.

TalkSPORT are claiming Premier League Crystal Palace have had multiple bids for Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards rejected.

1. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

TalkSPORT are claiming Premier League Crystal Palace have had multiple bids for Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards rejected. Photo: Pete Norton

Oxford United are in negotiations with Joe Bennett regarding a longer deal for the left back. The 33-year-old defender signed for the U’s at the end of November, agreeing a contract through until the close of this month. (Oxford Mail)

2. Joe Bennett (Oxford United)

Oxford United are in negotiations with Joe Bennett regarding a longer deal for the left back. The 33-year-old defender signed for the U’s at the end of November, agreeing a contract through until the close of this month. (Oxford Mail) Photo: Cameron Howard

Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle. Barnsley sit 6th in League One with manager Neill Collins hoping to guide his side to back-to-back play-off finishes.

3. Donovan Pines (DC United)

Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle. Barnsley sit 6th in League One with manager Neill Collins hoping to guide his side to back-to-back play-off finishes. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Charlton Athletic have had three bids rejected for Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony

4. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

Charlton Athletic have had three bids rejected for Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris, according to Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony Photo: Pete Norton

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyCrystal PalaceLeague OneNorthampton TownPeterborough UnitedOxford UnitedBolton WanderersWycombe WanderersLuton Town