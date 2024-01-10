The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 10th January 2024.
1. Jordan Rhodes
Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has confirmed that Huddersfield Town loanee Jordan Rhodes will remain with the League One outfit for the remainder of the season. The Tangerines boss has revealed that the Terriers’ window to recall the forward from his loan spell at Bloomfield Road has now expired. (Huddersfield Examiner) Photo: Clive Mason
2. Niall Ennis
Charlton Athletic want to pair Blackburn Rovers man Niall Ennis with Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris to revamp their front line (London World) Photo: GLYN KIRK
3. Josh Oluwayemi
Goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi is leaving Pompey. The News can confirm that the 22-year-old will depart Fratton Park this month following the mutual agreement to cancel his contract - and that a move to Finnish top-flight side FC Lahti is on the agenda. Photo: Tom Dulat
4. Tom Bloxham
Tom Bloxham has been recalled from his loan spell at League Two Morecambe. Bloxham made 31 appearances for the Shrimps, scoring twice and adding four assists. Photo: Nathan Stirk