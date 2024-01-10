Register
League One transfer window: Blackpool's loan of Jordan Rhodes is extended, Charlton Athletic look to revamp forward line, Portsmouth keeper is on the move and Shrewsbury Town recall forward from Morecambe - 10th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 07:54 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 10th January 2024.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley has confirmed that Huddersfield Town loanee Jordan Rhodes will remain with the League One outfit for the remainder of the season. The Tangerines boss has revealed that the Terriers’ window to recall the forward from his loan spell at Bloomfield Road has now expired. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Jordan Rhodes

Charlton Athletic want to pair Blackburn Rovers man Niall Ennis with Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris to revamp their front line (London World)

Niall Ennis

Goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi is leaving Pompey. The News can confirm that the 22-year-old will depart Fratton Park this month following the mutual agreement to cancel his contract - and that a move to Finnish top-flight side FC Lahti is on the agenda.

Josh Oluwayemi

Tom Bloxham has been recalled from his loan spell at League Two Morecambe. Bloxham made 31 appearances for the Shrimps, scoring twice and adding four assists.

Tom Bloxham

