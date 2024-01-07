Register
League One transfer window: Bolton Wanderers eye up midfielder with Premier League experience, Sheffield Wednesday arrow in on Oxford United loan keeper, Aston Villa join race for Peterborough United defender and Charlton Athletic edge close to Jonson Clarke-Harris deal - 7th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 11:08 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 7th January 2024.

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of beating Birmingham City to the loan of Brighton keeper James Beadle. Beadle has enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan with League One Oxford United. The 19-year-old England youth international has played 25 times for the promotion-challenging Yellows and was left out of their matchday squad for yesterday's FA Cup defeat to Coventry City. (Sheffield Star)

Bolton Wanderers hold an interest in former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa midfielder Josh Onomah, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Aston Villa are set to join West Ham and Crystal Palace in the race for Peterborough youngster Ronnie Edwards, according to Mail on Sunday. The national newspaper reports that Unai Emery’s Villa are the next Premier League side interested in the 20-year-old defender, with the Hammers and Crystal Palace already keeping tabs.

Walsall's top scorer Freddie Draper has been recalled from his loan by parent club Lincoln City. The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 League Two appearances for the Saddlers. (BBC)

