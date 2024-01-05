The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Carlisle United have also strengthened in their bid to beat the drop.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 5th January 2024.
1. Ryan Finnigan
Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor has said the club will hold ‘conversations’ over the futures of loan trio Ryan Finnigan, Kieran Phillips and Brandon Fleming with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Hull City respectively. (Shropshire Star) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Owen Dodgson
Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Owen Dodgson could return from Burnley before the end of the transfer window. Barnsley swooped to land the left-back last summer but he has now returned to his parent club. (Barnsley Chronicle) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Lewis Fiorini
Charlton Athletic are looking to strike deals for Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini and West Ham man Conor Coventry, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has said. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Tyreeq Bakinson
Sheffield Wednesday are in talks over a potential loan move to Charlton Athletic for midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson. The 25-year-old has been something of a fringe figure for the majority of the Owls' campaign. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Ashley Allen