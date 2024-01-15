Register
League One transfer window: Burton Albion forward could be headed to Barrow, Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town and Blackpool fight for Man United youngster and Norwich City forward joins Northampton Town - 15th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 16:29 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 15th January 2024.

1. Cole Stockton

Bolton, Blackpool, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood all keen on Man United youngster Dan Gore. Gore, previously linked with Preston North End, could be heading to League One instead with a host of clubs interested (Football League World)

2. Dan Gore

Northampton Town have signed Norwich City forward Tony Springett on loan for the rest of the season. The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has made 18 appearances for Norwich, including 10 in the Championship this season.

3. Tony Springett

Charlton Athletic have made a bid for Cheltenham Town striker Will Goodwin, a report from the South London Press has said. Charlton Athletic have been in the market for another striker this month and Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris has been firmly on the radar. A fee had been agreed between the clubs but a deal is looking unlikely due to personal terms.

4. Will Goodwin

