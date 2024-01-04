The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Oxford United have put in a bid for a National League winger, Exeter City have added to their squad and Peterborough United defender attracts Premier League interest.
Carlisle United have also strengthened in their bid to beat the drop.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 4th January 2024.
1. Luke Armstrong
Luke Armstrong has officially joined Carlisle United following the opening of the January transfer window. In December an agreement was initially reached for the striker when the January 2024 transfer window opened. Photo: Tony Marshall
2. Max Bird
Paul Warne says Derby County midfielder Max Bird has yet to agree a new contract. The Rams are eager to keep the academy graduate and have offered him a new deal with his current one set to expire at the end of the season. (DerbyshireLive) Photo: Shaun Botterill
Liverpool have confirmed that midfielder James Balagizi has been recalled from his loan spell with Wigan Athletic. The 20-year-old joined the Latics for the 2023-24 campaign, having previously spent the first half of the 2022-23 season with Crawley Town. Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Harrison Neal (Carlisle United)
Carlisle United have signed midfielder Harrison Neal from Premier League side Sheffield United on a deal until the end of the 2025-26 season. The 22-year-old came through the Blades' academy and has since had spells on loan at Southend and Barrow. (BBC) Photo: Alex Livesey