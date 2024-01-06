Register
BREAKING
Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this seasonCharlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season
Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season

League One transfer window: Charlton Athletic edge close to Jonson Clarke-Harris deal, Aston Villa target Peterborough United star, Bolton Wanderers man extends Salford City loan and Walsall striker recalled by Lincoln City - 6th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 15:38 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 6th January 2024.

Walsall's top scorer Freddie Draper has been recalled from his loan by parent club Lincoln City. The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 League Two appearances for the Saddlers. (BBC)

1. Freddie Draper

Walsall's top scorer Freddie Draper has been recalled from his loan by parent club Lincoln City. The 19-year-old scored 10 goals in 21 League Two appearances for the Saddlers. (BBC) Photo: Barrington Coombs

Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season.

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season. Photo: Pete Norton

Bolton's Declan John has agreed to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Salford City. John made 19 appearances for the Ammies in the first-half of the campaign.

3. Declan John

Bolton's Declan John has agreed to spend the remainder of the season on loan at Salford City. John made 19 appearances for the Ammies in the first-half of the campaign. Photo: Jan Kruger

Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, according to Sky Sports News. As well as Aston Villa, the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham are reportedly targeting the centre-back.The report adds that Peterborough want a £4.5million payment up front for Edwards

4. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, according to Sky Sports News. As well as Aston Villa, the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham are reportedly targeting the centre-back.The report adds that Peterborough want a £4.5million payment up front for Edwards Photo: Pete Norton

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Charlton AthleticLeague OneJonson Clarke-HarrisPeterborough UnitedAston VillaLincoln CityBolton Wanderers