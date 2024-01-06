2 . Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Peterborough United centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, as revealed by the South London Press. The 29-year-old, who came close to sealing a move to Bristol Rovers during the summer transfer window, has gone on to score ten goals in 24 appearances for Peterborough this season. Photo: Pete Norton