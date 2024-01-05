The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Charlton and Peterborough United look both set for a busy window.
Carlisle United have also strengthened in their bid to beat the drop.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 5th January 2024.
1. Aaron Henry
Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder Aaron Henry has been recalled by his parent club, Charlton Athletic. During his time at the Red Devils, Henry made 17 appearances, with 13 of those coming in League Two. (SussexWorld) Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. Charlie Savage
League Two leaders Stockport County became the latest name linked making a move for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, according to national reports. Photo: Jan Kruger
3. Dawson Devoy
Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far. (MK Citizen) Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Ryan Finnigan
Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor has said the club will hold ‘conversations’ over the futures of loan trio Ryan Finnigan, Kieran Phillips and Brandon Fleming with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Hull City respectively. (Shropshire Star) Photo: Pete Norton