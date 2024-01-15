The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 15th January 2024.
1. Lewis Ward
Charlton Athletic are set to sign the Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward on a permanent transfer, according to the South London Press. The 26-year-old joined the League Two outfit in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer and has so far had five outings for Swindon in the league. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Tom Holmes
Reading defender Tom Holmes is undergoing a medical at Luton Town on Monday (15 January) ahead of his move to the Premier League club, sources have told Football Insider. Luton have agreed a double deal with crisis club Reading for Holmes and Nelson Abbey as they look to bolster their defensive options this month. Photo: David Price
3. Corey Blackett-Taylor
Derby County have set their sights on poaching Corey Blackett-Taylor from League One rivals Charlton Athletic this window, to add more firepower to their attack. The winger has notched nine goals and seven assists across all competitions so far this season and has been a key part of Michael Appleton's set-up. (Portsmouth News) Photo: GLYN KIRK
4. Callum Lang
Rotherham United are eyeing a move for Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror. The South Yorkshire side are 24th in the Championship and are looking for a spark in the second half of the season. Lang is the subject of interest from several clubs within this window. Photo: Pete Norton