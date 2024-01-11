The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 11th January 2024.
1. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)
Ronnie Edwards could now stay at Peterborough this month despite several bids from Crystal Palace. That is according to sports journalist Alex Crook. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Charlie Lakin
Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC) Photo: Alex Davidson
3. Jamie Cumming
Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has completed a loan move to League One side Oxford United. An Academy graduate who joined the Blues at eight years old, Cumming has previously spent time on loan at Stevenage, Gillingham, and MK Dons. (Chelsea website) Photo: Pete Norton
4. Luke Chambers
Shaun Maloney is closing in on making Liverpool defender Luke Chambers his first January signing for Wigan Athletic. The 19-year-old left-back, who hails from Preston, has played four times for Liverpool's first team this season - three in the Europa League and one in the League Cup. (Wigan Today) Photo: John Powell