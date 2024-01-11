Register
League One transfer window: Chelsea keeper completes move to Oxford United, Peterborough United defender, Wigan Athletic closing in on Liverpool youngster and Burton Albion midfielder joins Sutton United - 11th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 16:15 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 11th January 2024.

Ronnie Edwards could now stay at Peterborough this month despite several bids from Crystal Palace. That is according to sports journalist Alex Crook.

1. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

Ronnie Edwards could now stay at Peterborough this month despite several bids from Crystal Palace. That is according to sports journalist Alex Crook. Photo: Pete Norton

Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC)

2. Charlie Lakin

Sutton United have signed Burton Albion midfielder Charlie Lakin on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon where he made 10 appearances. (BBC) Photo: Alex Davidson

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has completed a loan move to League One side Oxford United. An Academy graduate who joined the Blues at eight years old, Cumming has previously spent time on loan at Stevenage, Gillingham, and MK Dons. (Chelsea website)

3. Jamie Cumming

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has completed a loan move to League One side Oxford United. An Academy graduate who joined the Blues at eight years old, Cumming has previously spent time on loan at Stevenage, Gillingham, and MK Dons. (Chelsea website) Photo: Pete Norton

Shaun Maloney is closing in on making Liverpool defender Luke Chambers his first January signing for Wigan Athletic. The 19-year-old left-back, who hails from Preston, has played four times for Liverpool's first team this season - three in the Europa League and one in the League Cup. (Wigan Today)

4. Luke Chambers

Shaun Maloney is closing in on making Liverpool defender Luke Chambers his first January signing for Wigan Athletic. The 19-year-old left-back, who hails from Preston, has played four times for Liverpool's first team this season - three in the Europa League and one in the League Cup. (Wigan Today) Photo: John Powell

