League One transfer window: Derby County target Sheffield Wednesday striker, Portsmouth in race for Brentford loan signing, Luton Town eye Reading duo and Charlton Athletic sign Plymouth Argyle man - 14th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 09:10 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 14th January 2024.

Derby County are keen on Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith, reports Alan Nixon. Smith, 32, has fallen out of favour at Hillsborough over recent months and has seen his game time dry up.

1. Michael Smith

Derby County are keen on Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith, reports Alan Nixon. Smith, 32, has fallen out of favour at Hillsborough over recent months and has seen his game time dry up.

Portsmouth are chasing Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris to bolster their foundering Championship aspirations. The News understands the Blues are seriously pursuing the attacking midfielder to fill the void created by Alex Robertson’s season-ending hamstring injury.

2. Myles Peart-Harris

Portsmouth are chasing Brentford's Myles Peart-Harris to bolster their foundering Championship aspirations. The News understands the Blues are seriously pursuing the attacking midfielder to fill the void created by Alex Robertson's season-ending hamstring injury.

Luton have eyed Reading duo Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey as defensive reinforcements. (Daily Mail)

3. Tom Holmes

Luton have eyed Reading duo Tom Holmes and Nelson Abbey as defensive reinforcements. (Daily Mail)

Macaulay Gillesphey has joined Charlton Athletic. The 28-year-old defender has signed for the Addicks after two-and-a-half seasons as a Pilgrim. Gillesphey played 91 times for Argyle.

4. Macaulay Gillesphey

Macaulay Gillesphey has joined Charlton Athletic. The 28-year-old defender has signed for the Addicks after two-and-a-half seasons as a Pilgrim. Gillesphey played 91 times for Argyle.

