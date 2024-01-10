The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 10th January 2024.
1. Chris Martin
Bristol Rovers could be braced for a transfer battle this month as two Championship clubs reportedly consider a move for Chris Martin. According to the paper edition of the Mirror, Martin's former clubs Bristol City and QPR are interested in re-signing Martin. Photo: Michael Steele
2. George Byers
George Byers is to remain at Sheffield Wednesday, despite social media reports linking him with a move to Blackpool. Byers is a name that has been mentioned to the Seasiders consistently over the last 18-months however as was the case back in August 2022, he is remaining at Hillsborough for the foreseeable future. (Blackpool Gazette) Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Callum Lang
According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Derby County are set to make an offer for Callum Lang, who Wigan are open to selling this month amid financial difficulty. The forward has plenty of League One experience. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jonson Clarke-Harris
Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is still mulling over an offer from Charlton Athletic...almost a week after the clubs agreed an estimated £500k transfer fee. (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo: Pete Norton