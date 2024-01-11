Register
BREAKING
Wigan's Sam Tickle is subject of interest from Premier League side Everton, who are said to be one of many teams interested in his signature (The Sun). They see Tickle as a potential replacement in the future for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.Wigan's Sam Tickle is subject of interest from Premier League side Everton, who are said to be one of many teams interested in his signature (The Sun). They see Tickle as a potential replacement in the future for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Wigan's Sam Tickle is subject of interest from Premier League side Everton, who are said to be one of many teams interested in his signature (The Sun). They see Tickle as a potential replacement in the future for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

League One transfer window: Everton step up interest in Wigan Athletic keeper, Portsmouth offer player new deal, Carlisle United to sign Bradford City keeper and Burton Albion to sign Manchester United youngster - 11th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 09:48 GMT

It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 11th January 2024.

Exeter City are believed to be fighting it out with League One rivals Port Vale for the signature of Bradford City striker Jake Young. The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest after a superb loan spell with the Bantams’ League Two rivals Swindon Town, where he has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances. (Devon Live)

1. Jake Young

Exeter City are believed to be fighting it out with League One rivals Port Vale for the signature of Bradford City striker Jake Young. The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest after a superb loan spell with the Bantams’ League Two rivals Swindon Town, where he has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances. (Devon Live) Photo: George Wood

Portsmouth are set to offer Josh Martin a new deal at Fratton Park. The Portsmouth News understands the Blues are set to hand the former Norwich winger a deal to remain for the rest of the season.

2. Josh Martin

Portsmouth are set to offer Josh Martin a new deal at Fratton Park. The Portsmouth News understands the Blues are set to hand the former Norwich winger a deal to remain for the rest of the season. Photo: Alex Livesey

Wigan's Sam Tickle is subject of interest from Premier League side Everton, who are said to be one of many teams interested in his signature (The Sun). They see Tickle as a potential replacement in the future for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

3. Sam Tickle

Wigan's Sam Tickle is subject of interest from Premier League side Everton, who are said to be one of many teams interested in his signature (The Sun). They see Tickle as a potential replacement in the future for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Photo: Michael Regan

Stevenage have been priced out of a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, sources have told Football Insider. Steve Evans’ side are now exploring other options as they look to bring in a new shot-stopper this month. (Football Insider)

4. Craig MacGillivray

Stevenage have been priced out of a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, sources have told Football Insider. Steve Evans’ side are now exploring other options as they look to bring in a new shot-stopper this month. (Football Insider) Photo: Pete Norton

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonLeague OnePortsmouthWigan AthleticManchester UnitedBradford City