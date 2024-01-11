The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 11th January 2024.
1. Jake Young
Exeter City are believed to be fighting it out with League One rivals Port Vale for the signature of Bradford City striker Jake Young. The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest after a superb loan spell with the Bantams’ League Two rivals Swindon Town, where he has scored 16 goals in 26 appearances. (Devon Live) Photo: George Wood
2. Josh Martin
Portsmouth are set to offer Josh Martin a new deal at Fratton Park. The Portsmouth News understands the Blues are set to hand the former Norwich winger a deal to remain for the rest of the season. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Sam Tickle
Wigan's Sam Tickle is subject of interest from Premier League side Everton, who are said to be one of many teams interested in his signature (The Sun). They see Tickle as a potential replacement in the future for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Photo: Michael Regan
4. Craig MacGillivray
Stevenage have been priced out of a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, sources have told Football Insider. Steve Evans’ side are now exploring other options as they look to bring in a new shot-stopper this month. (Football Insider) Photo: Pete Norton