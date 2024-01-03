Register
Hull City are said to be leading the chase to sign Max Bird from Derby County.

League One transfer window: Hull City leading race to sign Derby County star, Bristol Rovers eye up Premier League youngster, Barnsley open talks with DC United defender and Crystal Palace have bids rejected for Peterborough United player - 3rd Jan 2024

The January transfer window is now open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 14:58 GMT

Northampton Town have confirmed they are looking to be active in the window, as per this article by James Heneghan.

Peterborough United have a busy window ahead with approaches rejected for Harrison Burrows and plenty of EFL interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Derby County are looking to strengthen with a deal for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, while Blackpool are keen on keeping hold of loan striker Jordan Rhodes.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 3rd January 2024.

Tayo Adaramola,of Crystal Palace, is interesting Bristol Rovers, according to Bristol Live. It comes with Rovers set to lose Lamare Bogarde, with parent club Aston Villa expected to recall the 19-year-old midfielder.

Max Bird is still a target for Hull City, according to HullLive. Tigers' manager Liam Rosenior has identified Bird as a top target after trying to sign him last summer. Bird's contract with the League One club expires in the summer, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Barnsley have opened talks with free agent Donovan Pines over a potential move to Oakwell, as per the Barnsley Chronicle. Barnsley sit 6th in League One with manager Neill Collins hoping to guide his side to back-to-back play-off finishes.

TalkSPORT are claiming Premier League Crystal Palace have had multiple bids for Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards rejected.

