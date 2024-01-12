The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 12th January 2024.
1. Conor Coventry
West Ham have agreed the permanent transfer of Conor Coventry to Charlton Athletic, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed that the 23-year-old has already passed his medical ahead of his move to the Valley. Photo: Marc Atkins
2. Joe Hugill
Manchester United striker Joe Hugill could join League One side Burton Albion on loan today. According to the Manchester Evening News, the loan move was agreed last week but an announcement was delayed as Hugill was required for first-team training amid United’s striker shortage. Photo: Ash Donelon
3. Luke Chambers
Wigan Athletic have signed defender Luke Chambers on loan from Premier League side Liverpool until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 19-year-old joins the Latics having made four first-team appearances for the Reds so far this term. Photo: Andrew Powell
4. Daniel Udoh
Matt Taylor has revealed talks between Shrewsbury Town and talisman Daniel Udoh over a new contract are ongoing. Udoh has scored five times this season and is in the last year of his contract with the Shropshire side. (Shropshire Star) Photo: Marc Atkins