Matt Taylor has revealed talks between Shrewsbury Town and talisman Daniel Udoh over a new contract are ongoing. Udoh has scored five times this season and is in the last year of his contract with the Shropshire side. (Shropshire Star)Matt Taylor has revealed talks between Shrewsbury Town and talisman Daniel Udoh over a new contract are ongoing. Udoh has scored five times this season and is in the last year of his contract with the Shropshire side. (Shropshire Star)
League One transfer window: New contract offer for Shrewsbury Town talisman, Charlton Athletic set to complete deal for West Ham midfielder, Bristol Rovers keeper is on the move and Burton Albion striker joins Walsall - 12th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 12th January 2024.

Conor Coventry will complete his transfer to Charlton Athletic in the next 24 hours in a move. The 23-year-old has been at West Ham for his entire career, having joined their academy aged 10. (Irish Independent)

1. Conor Coventry

Harrogate Town have re-signed goalkeeper James Belshaw for an undisclosed fee from Bristol Rovers. The 33-year-old has spent the past three weeks back with Town on a series of emergency loans. (BBC)

2. James Belshaw

Walsall have re-signed Josh Gordon on a loan deal from League One side Burton Albion for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old striker returns to the club where he spent three seasons after arriving from Leicester City in 2018. (BBC)

3. Josh Gordon

Ronnie Edwards could now stay at Peterborough this month despite several bids from Crystal Palace. That is according to sports journalist Alex Crook.

4. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

