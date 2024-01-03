League One transfer window: Northampton Town boss outlines transfer plans, Peterborough United reject Chartlon Athletic bids for Jonson Clarke-Harris, Derby County interested in Reading midfielder and Blackpool keen to hold on to Huddersfield loan man - 3rd Jan 2024
Northampton Town have confirmed they are looking to be active in the window, as per this article by James Heneghan.
Peterborough United have a busy window ahead with approaches rejected for Harrison Burrows and plenty of EFL interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Derby County are looking to strengthen with a deal for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, while Blackpool are keen on keeping hold of their loan striker.
Aston Villa are set to recall Lamare Bogarde from his loan at Bristol Rovers, while Cheltenham Town have plenty of work ahead following the loss of a number of loan players.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 3rd January 2024.