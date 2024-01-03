Register
League One transfer window: Northampton Town boss outlines transfer plans, Peterborough United reject Chartlon Athletic bids for Jonson Clarke-Harris, Derby County interested in Reading midfielder and Blackpool keen to hold on to Huddersfield loan man - 3rd Jan 2024

The January transfer window is now open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 07:35 GMT

Northampton Town have confirmed they are looking to be active in the window, as per this article by James Heneghan.

Peterborough United have a busy window ahead with approaches rejected for Harrison Burrows and plenty of EFL interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Derby County are looking to strengthen with a deal for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, while Blackpool are keen on keeping hold of their loan striker.

Aston Villa are set to recall Lamare Bogarde from his loan at Bristol Rovers, while Cheltenham Town have plenty of work ahead following the loss of a number of loan players.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 3rd January 2024.

1. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

Shrewsbury Town are poised to sign Wolves striker Nathan Fraser on loan, reports Darren Witcoop. The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on X he has been on the radar of some League One clubs this winter with the Shrews expected to win the race to get him now.

Shrewsbury Town are poised to sign Wolves striker Nathan Fraser on loan, reports Darren Witcoop. The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on X he has been on the radar of some League One clubs this winter with the Shrews expected to win the race to get him now. Photo: Cameron Smith - WWFC:Getty

Oxford United are one of several League One clubs showing interest in Luton striker, Joe Taylor, according to Football Insider. Bolton, Lincoln and Wycombe are also reportedly keen on the 21-year-old striker, who is currently on loan at League Two outfit, Colchester.

3. Joe Taylor (Luton Town)

Oxford United are one of several League One clubs showing interest in Luton striker, Joe Taylor, according to Football Insider. Bolton, Lincoln and Wycombe are also reportedly keen on the 21-year-old striker, who is currently on loan at League Two outfit, Colchester. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Peterborough United have rejected a bid from a Championship club for Academy graduate Harrison Burrows. Posh have also fielded calls about their front four of Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony on the latest edition of his Hard Truth podcast.

4. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United)

Peterborough United have rejected a bid from a Championship club for Academy graduate Harrison Burrows. Posh have also fielded calls about their front four of Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony on the latest edition of his Hard Truth podcast. Photo: Pete Norton

