2 . James Beadle

Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of beating Birmingham City to the loan of Brighton keeper James Beadle. Beadle has enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan with League One Oxford United. The 19-year-old England youth international has played 25 times for the promotion-challenging Yellows and was left out of their matchday squad for yesterday's FA Cup defeat to Coventry City. (Sheffield Star) Photo: Michael Regan