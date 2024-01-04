Register
Midfielder Rob Apter has returned to his parent club Blackpool following his loan spell at Tranmere Rovers. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful period at Prenton Park during the first half of the season, scoring five goals and providing two assists across 21 appearances in all competitions. (WirralGlobe)
League One transfer window: Peterborough United striker poised for exit as Posh sign back-up kepper, Tranmere Rovers midfielder returns to Blackpool, Carlisle United complete signing of Harrogate Town forward and Derby County keen to keep Max Bird - 4th Jan 2024

The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:14 GMT

Oxford United have put in a bid for a National League winger, Exeter City have added to their squad and Peterborough United defender attracts Premier League interest.

Carlisle United have also strengthened in their bid to beat the drop.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 4th January 2024.

Peterborough United have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer on a short-term contract to provide cover with Nicholas Bilokapic currently in the treatment room. (Club website)

Charlton Athletic looked poised to complete a deal for the Peterborough United star but League Two Gillingham may have other ideas. (LondonWorld)

Luke Armstrong has officially joined Carlisle United following the opening of the January transfer window. In December an agreement was initially reached for the striker when the January 2024 transfer window opened.

Paul Warne says Derby County midfielder Max Bird has yet to agree a new contract. The Rams are eager to keep the academy graduate and have offered him a new deal with his current one set to expire at the end of the season. (DerbyshireLive)

