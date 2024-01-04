The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Oxford United have put in a bid for a National League winger, Exeter City have added to their squad and Peterborough United defender attracts Premier League interest.
Carlisle United have also strengthened in their bid to beat the drop.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 4th January 2024.
1. Jed Steer
Peterborough United have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer on a short-term contract to provide cover with Nicholas Bilokapic currently in the treatment room. (Club website) Photo: Eddie Keogh
2. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)
Charlton Athletic looked poised to complete a deal for the Peterborough United star but League Two Gillingham may have other ideas. (LondonWorld) Photo: Pete Norton
3. Luke Armstrong
Luke Armstrong has officially joined Carlisle United following the opening of the January transfer window. In December an agreement was initially reached for the striker when the January 2024 transfer window opened. Photo: Tony Marshall
4. Max Bird
Paul Warne says Derby County midfielder Max Bird has yet to agree a new contract. The Rams are eager to keep the academy graduate and have offered him a new deal with his current one set to expire at the end of the season. (DerbyshireLive) Photo: Shaun Botterill