League One transfer window: Stevenage loanee returns to Manchester United, Bristol Rovers recall James Connolly, Hull City leading race to sign Derby County star, Barnsley open talks with DC United defender and Crystal Palace have bids rejected for Peterborough United player - 3rd Jan 2024

The January transfer window is now open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
Published 3rd Jan 2024
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 17:07 GMT

Northampton Town have confirmed they are looking to be active in the window, as per this article by James Heneghan.

Peterborough United have a busy window ahead with approaches rejected for Harrison Burrows and plenty of EFL interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Derby County are looking to strengthen with a deal for Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, while Blackpool are keen on keeping hold of loan striker Jordan Rhodes.

Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 3rd January 2024.

Bristol Rovers have recalled centre-back James Connolly from his season-long loan spell at Morecambe with Matt Taylor short on defensive options following James Wilson's latest setback. (BristolLive)

Bristol Rovers have recalled centre-back James Connolly from his season-long loan spell at Morecambe with Matt Taylor short on defensive options following James Wilson's latest setback. (BristolLive) Photo: Harry Trump

Charlie McNeill is returning to Manchester United, following his loan spell at Stevenage. The 20-year-old joined the League One club on 1 September. (club website)

Charlie McNeill is returning to Manchester United, following his loan spell at Stevenage. The 20-year-old joined the League One club on 1 September. (club website) Photo: Matthew Peters

Tayo Adaramola,of Crystal Palace, is interesting Bristol Rovers, according to Bristol Live. It comes with Rovers set to lose Lamare Bogarde, with parent club Aston Villa expected to recall the 19-year-old midfielder.

Tayo Adaramola,of Crystal Palace, is interesting Bristol Rovers, according to Bristol Live. It comes with Rovers set to lose Lamare Bogarde, with parent club Aston Villa expected to recall the 19-year-old midfielder. Photo: Andrew Redington

Max Bird is still a target for Hull City, according to HullLive. Tigers' manager Liam Rosenior has identified Bird as a top target after trying to sign him last summer. Bird's contract with the League One club expires in the summer, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Max Bird is still a target for Hull City, according to HullLive. Tigers' manager Liam Rosenior has identified Bird as a top target after trying to sign him last summer. Bird's contract with the League One club expires in the summer, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Photo: Shaun Botterill

