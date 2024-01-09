The January transfer window is open with League One clubs busy rejigging their squads.
It promises to be another busy day of transfer activity.
Here are the latest rumours and done deals for 9th January 2024.
1. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)
West Ham have made “initial approaches” to Peterborough United over a deal to sign Ronnie Edwards this month, according to The Sun. The paper reported via their website on 8 January that the central defender is also a target for Crystal Palace and that so far the Hammers’ advances have not progressed. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Jake Young
Port Vale have joined the hunt for Bradford City’s prolific forward Jake Young, as reported by Alan Nixon via his Patreon. The 22-year old spent the first half of the season on loan at Bradford’s League Two rivals Swindon Town and hit a rich vain of form for The Robins, hitting the net on 16 occasions. Photo: George Wood
3. Jamie Cumming
Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has been tipped to move to League One side Oxford United. United need a new keeper after the departure of James Beadle. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Niall Ennis
Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic have all been credited with loan interest in Blackburn Rovers man Niall Ennis, as per Alan Nixon. Photo: GLYN KIRK