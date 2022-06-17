Grimsby beat the odds to win promotion to League Two.

League Two experts give their promotion verdict on Grimsby Town, Swindon Town, Salford City and Tranmere Rovers - plus the promotion chances of every other team

Grimsby Town upset all the odds to seal a return to the EFL.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 17th June 2022, 9:36 am

Promotion most likely isn’t the name of the game as the Mariners look to consolidate their League Two place.

But just how likely are Town to make it back to back promotions?

The bettingodds.com website have given each League Two side a probability chance of promotion based on the combined odds with all major bookies.

Take a look at what the experts say about Grimsby’s hopes and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1. Salford City

38.1%

Photo: Getty Images

2. Stockport County

36.4%

Photo: Getty Images

3. Bradford City

33.33%

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Mansfield Town

25%

Photo: Getty Images

