Bradford City received the most votes to win the league.

League Two fans predict how the promotion race will go and where Northampton Town, Mansfield Town, Doncaster Rovers, Salford City, Grimsby Town and Swindon Town will finish

Stockport County have been the bookmakers’ favourites to win the League Two title, but the Hatters are not even predicted to make a play-off spot according to EFL fans.

That is according to the findings of a survey conducted by Parimatch, who asked 500 EFL fans to predict which clubs will get promoted, which will be relegated, along with the dark horse to look out for.

Bradford City were the overwhelming pick for title winners. Northampton are backed to join them and Salford’s battle to get out of the division could also come finally be successful if the fans are correct.

Here’s how the fans reckon it’s gonna go. Percentage total includes aggregation of multiple-choice answers.

1. Bradford City

Votes: 267 Percentage of votes: 53.40%

2. Northampton Town

Percentage of votes: 44.80% Votes: 224

3. Salford City

Percentage of votes: 42.60% Votes: 213

4. Swindon Town

Percentage of votes: 40.60% Votes: 203

