New boys Stockport and Grimsby will be looking to strengthen with Football League experience, while AFC Wimbledon, Crewe, Doncaster and Gillingham will be looking to get the squad needed to get out of League Two at the first attempt.
They will face stiff competition from the likes of Mansfield Town, Northampton and Salford City, who are all likely to bring quality in ahead of a promotion push.
Updated figures show a drop in Mansfield Town's squad value and how it compares to the rest of League Two
Mansfield Town’s squad has seen a drop in value, according to the latest figures.
Niall Maher Leaves The Shaymen - FC Halifax Town
The loan market is going to be big for Crawley
Here’s the latest on Crawley Town’s summer window plans - plus hints of a possible budget increase.
'The numbers thing is something for Championship Manager' - Crawley Town owners and manager coy over playing budget
Kevin Betsy is hoping for a good ride as Crawley boss with co-owner Eben Smith hinting at a budget increase in the New Year.
Archibald is certainly happy to be at Orient
“Sometimes you just find a place that you gel with. I’m really looking forward to two more years.”
A first summer deal for Leyton Orient
Is Notts County striker swapping County’s?
Stockport County have now agreed a deal to sign Notts County striker Kyle Wootton, Football League World are reporting.
Wootton, 25, is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.
Carlisle boss delighted to get his man
Manager Paul Simpson said: “He’s a keeper I’ve known about for years,” he said. “He’s done really well at Ipswich, and he’s had a couple of good loans, and obviously when I found he was being released and available I knew it was something I’d be interested in.
“I had a number of conversations with Greg [Abbott] and my other staff about him, and we spoke to people who know him, and I’ve got to say that everybody has said the same thing – he’s not only a top player, he’s a top quality person and an excellent professional as well.”
Carlisle confirm deal for former Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy
CONTRACT: Stopper signs on two-year deal
Carlisle United are delighted to announce the arrival of keeper Tomas Holy on a two-year deal.
Doncaster looking for four or five new players
As per a report by the Doncaster Free Press, reporter Paul Goodwin says Doncaster are looking to make ‘four or five’ permanent signings and ‘at least a couple’ of loan additions.
