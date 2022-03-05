Leamington boss Paul Holleran left rueing 'bad finishing' after draw at Boston United

Paul Holleran.

Leamington boss Paul Holleran was left rueing chances missed as the Brakes were held 1-1 at Boston United.

Luke Shiels' second half header rescued a point for the Pilgrims after Dan Turner had put the visitors ahead.

Prior to the opener, Turner brought a save from Marcus Dewhurst and Kelsey Mooney hit the side netting as the Brakes enjoyed a spell on top.

"It was a good game in difficult conditions," Holleran said.

"In the first half we did really well, played it well.

"If it weren't for bad finishing I think it could possibly be over."

As Boston came into the game more after the interval, Holleran was happy that his side - with just one league win on the road this season - held on for a point after Shiels' 51st minute equaliser.

"Disappointing second half (to concede) from the set play, obviously," he added.

"Shiels is a real big threat. But so many times this season 1-1 has gone to a 1-2 defeat but today we got back on our feet and on the front foot.