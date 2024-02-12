​Lennon hits a brace in Sleaford victory

Ryan Lennon scores against Hucknall. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​On a day when many local games fell foul of the wet weather, the Greens started brightly in front of a 158-strong crowd at Eslaforde Park and deservedly led through a brace from a lively Ryan Lennon.

The bubble burst somewhat on the stroke of half-time when Taylor Jaine headed the Yellows back into the contest, but the Greens managed to see through a nervy second period to make a swift return to winning ways.

The Greens made an impressive start at the MKM Ground and took a deserving early lead in the fourth minute when Lennon capitalised upon a dithering Alfie Smith-Eccles to steal in and finish calmly from an acute angle.

Gregg Smith, Sebastian Robbemond and Lennon all went close to a second, while at the other end Jaine headed just wide.

Lennon did soon have his joy though and doubled the Greens’ lead when he seized upon another mistake to round keeper Smith-Eccles and slot home into an empty net.

Smith-Eccles produced a stunning hand to tip aside Smith’s goal-bound header, and their profligacy in front of goal was soon to bite the Greens when, on the stroke of half-time, Jaine was on hand to power home a Joe Ashurst free-kick.

That goal rather took the wind from the Greens’ sails in the second half, Kyle Watkins heading wide from Jake Henderson’s corner was the closest any side really came to adding to the scoreline in the early minutes of the second period.

The Greens are quickly back to action on Wednesday evening (14th) at the MKM Ground as Lincoln United visit for a hotly-anticipated Lincolnshire Senior Trophy semi-final. Kick-off at Eslaforde Park is 7.45pm.