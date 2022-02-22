'Lessons learned' as Sleaford Town move up to 10th following derby win

Danny Durkin. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tom ward believes lessons have been learned following Sleaford Town's 2-1 win over Pinchbeck United.

The side moved up to 10th in the United Counties League Premier Division North on Saturday, following a tense finale.

Danny Durkin put the Greens a goal up after he picked up George Asplin’s pass and Joe Smith doubled the advantage after he met Mitch Griffiths’ cross with little over half an hour gone.

However, the Knights set up a tense finale as they pulled one back with six minutes to go.

“It was a good result for the boys, always nice to win a local derby,” said boss Tom Ward.

“Brilliant first half, good second half.

“But more lessons learned really. I thought we thought we were better than we were because we were so dominant in the first half, and that allowed them to come into it in the last five minutes when they pinched a goal from a great strike.

“Then we’ve had to try to manage the game and slow it down towards the end with a bit of knowhow.

“We should probably have been out of sight before that.”

The contest saw Ryan Flitton make his debut for the Greens.

The youngster had joined earlier in the week on loan from Spalding United following an injury to Tyler Wright.