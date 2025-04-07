Lewis Butroid celebrates 100 games for hometown club Gainsborough Trinity in a season to remember

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local lad Lewis Butroid capped a season to remember for Gainsborough Town on Saturday with another major career milestone.

Butroid played his 100th game for the Holy Blues – and was presented with a special commemorative shirt to mark the occasion.

He even got on the scoresheet, but Trinity could not mark the occasion with a win as they lost 3-2 at home to Prescot Cable – and even ended the afternoon with nine players as a string of decisions went against them.

But, as 12 months go, the 26-year-old Gainsborough-born Nutroid has had few years surpass the one he is currently enjoying both on and off the pitch.

Lewis Butroid is presented with a commemorative shirt for his 100 appearances from boss Russ Wilcox and assistant manager Kevin Pressman.

He scored one of the goals in the 4-0 demolition of Lincolnshire rivals Boston United, he represented his hometown club in the FA Cup Second Round - the game televised worldwide, as the Blues matched a near 80-year record, he celebrated the birth of his first son with partner Remi, and he helped the club to the last 16 of the FA Trophy.

Butroid also reached the 100 game milestone for Trinity and soon backed that up with his 10th goal of the campaign in Saturday's frustrating 3-2 reverse at home to Prescot Cables.

His goal was a finely crafted one at that. A clever give and go with forward Declan Howe saw Butroid strike early and catch Cables' keeper, Calvin Hare off guard.

On a personal level, things couldn't be better for 'Butty', who still lives a stone's throw from the ground, and works in the town too.

“Personally I am delighted to get to double figures for the season,” he said.

“It has been a really good season for me and, more importantly, the team.

“Running into people around the town, there is certainly a buzz about the club. And as players we are proud to have achieved that.”

Manager Russ Wilcox paid tribute to his goalscoring midfielder after the game, saying: “It's a great finish.

“He's done that all season - got himself into good areas and finished things well. I am really pleased for him on a personal level.”

Gainsborough have four games left, two at home, and two away, starting on Saturday, at promotion-chasing Ashton United.