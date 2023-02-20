Lilywhites are too strong for Melton

​Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson again praised his side for another impressive victory as he reiterated to his players that their form is deserved, and ‘not a flash in the pan.’

​The Lilywhites overcame fifth-placed Melton Town to maintain their top seven place and continue the good work done since Rawlinson took the helm earlier in the season.

And he highlighted the result’s importance in the context of the season.

He said: “The result against Melton was a really important one for us and one we are very pleased with.

"We all know we have a really tough run of fixtures over the last and next few weeks so after losing at home to Sherwood it was important to make sure we got the result against a good Melton side.

"Since our form picked up after the first ten games we have been really good over the last 16 so we reminded the boys that we are a good side and this form isn't a flash in the pan but a sustained period of form, and they responded magnificently on Saturday.

"Melton had chances as you would expect, but no more than us and when you defend and work so hard as a team like we did on Saturday we will get results against the top sides.”

Skegness made another attempt to play their Lincolnshire Senior Trophy game at Deeping Rangers on Tuesday (21st) having seen postponements and abandonments claim the tie so far, before then preparing to visit title-chasing Anstey Nomads on Saturday.

The Leicestershire side are eight points behind leaders Loughborough Students but have three games in hand, making the pair favourites to battle for title honours.

Rawlinson said: “We have to take our form into the midweek cup game and then do it all again at Anstey.

"Anstey or Loughborough will win the league this year and when you couple it with Anstey's FA Cup run I have to think they are the best squad in the league, but in this league anyone can get a result against anyone so we will do all we can to achieve this.

