Limb and White secure friendly win for Boston Town

Poachers win at Lutterworth...

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:56 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:58 am
Harry Limb. Phjoto: Oliver Atkin

Harry Limb and Toby White were on target as Boston Town claimed a 2-1 pre-season victory at Lutterworth Town on Saturday.

Gary Edgley’s called it a ‘great performance’ as his side edged the contest against their former United Counties League Premier Division rivals, who took a sideways step in this summer’s rejigging of the National League System.

Limb struck from the spot to add to the four he netted for the Poachers in the warm-up game against Keelby United the previous weekend.

Town return to action on Tuesday night as they travel to Lincs League side Louth Town.

