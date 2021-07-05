Limb and White secure friendly win for Boston Town

Harry Limb. Phjoto: Oliver Atkin

Harry Limb and Toby White were on target as Boston Town claimed a 2-1 pre-season victory at Lutterworth Town on Saturday.

Gary Edgley’s called it a ‘great performance’ as his side edged the contest against their former United Counties League Premier Division rivals, who took a sideways step in this summer’s rejigging of the National League System.

Limb struck from the spot to add to the four he netted for the Poachers in the warm-up game against Keelby United the previous weekend.

Town return to action on Tuesday night as they travel to Lincs League side Louth Town.