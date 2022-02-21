Lincoln United Development hit six, wins for Skegness Town Reserves and Grimsby Borough Reserves - Lincs League round-up

Corey Cunliffe netted for Skegness.

Storm Eunice may have forced a number of Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League matches to be postponed this weekend, but Lincoln United Development were certainly blowing hot.

They secured a 6-1 victory over visitors Keelby United on Saturday.

Lewis Smith (two), Harvey Graves and Ethan Gale were amongst the hosts’ scorers, with three of their goals coming in the final 10 minutes. Coby Kavanagh netted the Keelby consolation, teammate Aaron McKenzie receiving a red card.

Another side finding the net with regularity was Skegness United Reserves, who beat visitors Tetney Rovers 4-2 on the coast.

Jack Downing scored twice for the Lilywhites, Corey Cunliffe and Jordan Potts also in on the act.

The third and final game go ahead saw two Charlies settle victory for Grimsby Borough Reserves.

Charlie Parker and Charlie Dixon settled a 2-0 home win over visiting Sleaford Town Rangers.