Joe Smith is returning to Boston Town.

Manager Martyn Bunce is delighted to have captured the goalscoring midfielder, who announced last week he was leaving Lincoln United.

He said: “Absolutely delighted to get a player like Joe on board. His strength, leadership and experience will be a great addition to the squad.

“I’ve always liked Joe as a player and as a person. He has great quality on and off the pitch and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Smith was a big hit with fans in his previous spell at the Mortgages For You Stadium in 2021-22.

He scored 4 goals in 14 appearances for the Poachers before switching to Sleaford Town, where he hit 17 goals in 50 games.

Smith has been one of the hottest properties in the United Counties League in recent years. So far this season, he’s scored 4 goals in 17 games for Lincoln United, who are second in the United Counties League.