Lincolnshire clubs discover opponents as FA Cup draw is made

The FA Cup. Photo: Getty Images

The FA Cup extra preliminary round draw has been made.

Two Lincolnshire derbies will see Skegness Town will travel to Pinchbeck United and Winterton Rangers host Grimsby Borough.

Boston Town are away at Sherwood Colliery, Sleaford Town are away at Anstey Nomads, while Cleethorpes Town will host UCL Premier North newcomers Melton Town.

Holbeach United are away at Long Eaton United, Stamford travel to GNG Oadby Town, Bottesford Town host Eastwood Community and Deeping Rangers travel to Leicester Nirvana.