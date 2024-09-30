Lincolnshire derby tie against Boston United is Gainsborough Trinity's reward for FA Cup upset at Darlington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gainsborough Trinity have been rewarded for Saturday's FA Cup upset at Darlington with a a plum home Lincolnshire derby tie against Boston United.

The last time the two sides met in the FA Cup, Steve Housham's then side went on to reach the First Round Proper, where they lost to Shrewsbury at the Northolme in front of the BBC cameras.

Russ Wilcox’s Holy Blues went into Saturday's tie at Step 2 Darlington game as underdogs.

But, backed by a great away following, they showed character to come from behind to win 2-1 and book their passage into the Fourth Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in seven years.

Trinity celebrate FA Cup success on Saturday. Photo by Dave Arrowsmith, Darlington.

“The players take all the credit,” said Wilcox.

“It was an unbelievable shift they put in at Darlington. That was our 15th game in seven weeks. The schedule has been absolutely crazy.

“To go up there, and go a goal behind - we put a structure together, a game plan, and it only worked, because the players executed it well.

“We knew we would have to stifle them, and pay them massive respect, like we did against Macclesfield. They're the league above, so to go there and win is credit to the players.

“You can't beat a cup run, and now with just one more game until the big boys come in, it's a bit of a dream.

“You want to go as far as you can - but whatever will be, will be. We'll go out there with the belief in ourselves to give it a go.”

Miserly Darlington, who had kept seven clean sheets in their last eight games as the tightest defence in the league above, dominated much of the first half.

The majority of it saw Trinity keeper Dylan Wharton hobbling, clearly in some discomfort, following what appeared to be a routine clearance.

Making a reaction save at his near post, he could do nothing as Will Hatfield put the hosts in front, but that ignited the fire in the visitors’ bellies.

Less than four minutes later, Gainsborough were back on terms. Declan Howe’s diving header from Lewis Butroid’s corner, sending the sides in level at the break, Howe’s goal against one of his former sides, taking him to 10 for the season.

“It was a fantastic delivery from Lewis, and Dec has found himself half a yard of space between the sticks,” said Wilcox.

“Coming in at one all was a key moment for us. It gave the lads the belief that they needed.”

The travelling Trinity support were in good voice, as their side continued to dig deep.

And following tenacious play in the middle of the park from Jordan Helliwell, Gainsborough won the ball back, and Josiah Dyer released Butroid, the Gainsborough-born lad – firing across Jameson, three minutes from time – sending the away contingent into incredible scenes.

Withstanding the expected onslaught in the final throes, to a man, Trinity stood firm.

Before the Blues can concentrate on the visit of the Pilgrims, they must first turn their attentions to the other cup competition on Saturday, the Isuzu FA Trophy Third Qualifying Round, when Wilcox's men will be hoping for another bumper away following against Southern Premier Central side Kettering Town, 3pm kick off, at Latimer Park.