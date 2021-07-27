Lincolnshire League could kick off with two new teams next month

Action between Louth Town and Nunsthorpe Tavern last season. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Lincolnshire League Could be kicking off with 19 teams this season.

Two new clubs are planning to join the existing 17 sides who competed last season, before the competition was made null and void, due to the Covid pandemic.

Skegness Town Reserves have joined the step seven county league with Barton Town Reserves also hopeful of securing a place.

The Football Association is yet to approve the constitution of the league, with most step six feeder leagues asked to have no more than 18 member teams.

It is hoped the FA will make their decision this week and, if given the green light, Barton will be admitted alongside the Lilywhites' second string.

Brigg Town CIC Development, Nunsthorpe Tavern, Grantham Town Development Squad, Horncastle Town, Grimsby Borough Reserves, Tetney Rovers, Immingham Town, Louth Town, Keelby United, Appleby Frodingham, Grimsby Borough Reserves, Lincoln United, Lincoln Moorlands Railway, Nettleham, Wyberton, Sleaford Town Rangers and Epworth Town Colts are the 17 sides continuing from last season.

Action will get underway on Saturday, August 7.

Fixtures for Saturday, August 7 (KO 3pm): Brigg Town CIC Development v Nunsthorpe Tavern, Grantham Town DS v Horncastle Town, Grimsby Borough Reserves v Tetney Rovers, Immingham Town v Louth Town, Keelby United v Appleby Frodingham, Skegness Town Reserves v Barton Town Reserves*.

Fixture for Tuesday, August 10 (KO 7.45pm): Barton Town Reserves* v Immingham Town.

Fixtures for Saturday, August 14 (KO 3pm): Grantham Town Academy v Louth Town, Grimsby Borough Reserves v Lincoln United DS, Horncastle Town v Brigg Town CIC Dev, Keelby United v Nettleham, Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Skegness Town Reserves, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Immingham Town, Tetney Rovers v Barton Town Reserves*, Wyberton v Appleby Frodingham.

Fixtures for Tuesday, August 17 (KO 7.45pm): Barton Town Reserves* v Nunsthorpe Tavern, Skegness Town Reserves v Louth Town.