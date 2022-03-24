Lincolnshire Vets side to host England tonight

A Lincolnshire veterans football team will face an England XI tonight.
The county's over 70s will meet the Three Lions’ over 70s in a contest at Grantham Town’s Meres Stadium.
This game will be the first time a side consisting of players over 70 will play England over 70 in a full blooded 11-a-side game for a full 90 minutes.
The oldest player representing the Yellowbellies will be 79-year-old Brian Keates, the Bostonian born in January 1943.
Further information is available on the Lincolnshire vets Facebook page.
Four Lincolnshire veterans from the over 50s and 60s squads have recently earned England call-ups after impressing against the Three Lions.