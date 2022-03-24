Lincolnshire Vets side to host England tonight

Sports news

A Lincolnshire veterans football team will face an England XI tonight.

The county's over 70s will meet the Three Lions’ over 70s in a contest at Grantham Town’s Meres Stadium.

This game will be the first time a side consisting of players over 70 will play England over 70 in a full blooded 11-a-side game for a full 90 minutes.

The oldest player representing the Yellowbellies will be 79-year-old Brian Keates, the Bostonian born in January 1943.

Further information is available on the Lincolnshire vets Facebook page.