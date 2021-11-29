Lincolnshire Vets take on England over 50s side - plus pictures

Lincolnshire hosted England at Carre's Grammar School.

The Lincolnshire Vets did fall to 3-1 defeat in their first run out against the England over 50s select side at Carre’s Grammar School on Sunday, but even in defeat it felt somehow like a win.

Without a couple of errors the new team on the block would have come away with more than they actually got.

There was a great performance from man of the match Kerry Bampton and fellow ex-Sleaford Town player Andrew Eames, also Dave Smith was outstanding.

A great goal from Alan Roper should also be noted but vets football was the winner as at full time and, rather than being down heartened, the general consensus was when’s the next game will be.

