Lincs FA announce dates and venues for county cup finals

Trinity beat Boston United to reach the Senior Cup final. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Lincolnshire FA have announced the venues and dates for this year's county cup finals.

The 11 finals will be held through April and May, and be all-ticket affairs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further details will be released shortly.

Schedule:

Gainsborough Trinity v Scunthorpe United. County Senior Cup Final sponsored by Bluefin Sport – Tuesday, April 5, at Scunthorpe United, KO 7.45pm.

Brigg Town v Winterton Rangers. County Senior Trophy Final sponsored by FreshLinc – Wednesday, April 20, at Scunthorpe United, KO 7.45pm.

Moulton Harox v Wyberton. County Junior Cup sponsored by Match Energy – Friday, May 6, at Boston United, KO 7.45pm.

Rustons United v Friendship FC. County Sunday Cup sponsored by Agrigem – Sunday, May 8, at Lincoln City, KO 10.45am.

Sleaford Town Ladies v Lincoln City Women. County Women’s Cup – Friday, April29, at Gainsborough Trinity, KO 7.45pm.

Grimsby Borough Juniors U18s Rangers v Deeping Rangers. County Under 18s Cup sponsored by Dave Cooke Engineering LTD – Sunday, May 1, at Gainsborough Trinity, KO 2.15pm.

Finalists TBC. County Under 16s Cup sponsored by FCV International Academy – Sunday, May 1 at Gainsborough Trinity, KO 10.45am.

Finalists TBC. County Under 14s Cup sponsored by George Richardson - Sunday, April 24, at Stamford AFC, KO 2.15pm.

Finalists TBC. County Under 12s Cup sponsored by Photeam – Sunday, April 24, at Stamford AFC, KO 2.15pm.

Finalists TBC. County Under 14s Girls Cup – Sunday, April 24, at Stamford AFC, KO 10.45am.