LINCS LEAGUE: Brigg Town CIC secure first win of season, Gingerbreads' lead is cut

Grantham Town Academy’s lead at the top of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League was cut to five points - while basement boys Brigg Town CIC finally got their first win of the league campaign.
The Zebras’ second string got that all-important victory on the road at second-bottom Sleaford Town Rangers.
An own goal early in the second half proved the difference in a game where Rangers also missed a penalty.
But Brigg picked up their first win of the season at the 22nd time of asking.
At the other end of the table, leaders Grantham were held 1-1 at home by third-place Immingham Town on Saturday.
Ahead of the midweek fixtures, Lincoln Moorlands Railway sat five behind the Gingerbreads following their 3-0 win at Horncastle Town.
Fourth-placed Appleby Frodingham are level on points with Immingham after being held to a goalless draw at home by Nettleham.
A 3-1 win at Keelby United saw Lincoln United Development end the weekend in fifth, Tobi Patrick netting the hosts’ consolation.
Louth Town secured a 4-1 win at home to Wyberton.
Callum De Gruchy and Niall Johnson were among the White Wolves’ scorers, while Jon Macleod responded for the Colts, who had Aaron Eyett dismissed.
Another 4-1 results saw Barton Town Reserves beat visitors Skegness Town Reserves.
Jamie Waters scored the Lilywhites’ consolation.
In the Challenge Cup, Nunsthorpe Tavern left Tetney Rovers with a 3-1 win thanks to Gary Deakins, John Waugh and Peter Winn.
Results from March 12: League: Appleby Frodingham 0 Nettleham 0, Barton Town Reserves 4 Skegness Town Reserves 1, Grantham Town Academy 1 Immingham Town 1, Horncastle Town 0 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3, Keelby United 1 Lincoln United Development 3, Louth Town 4 Wyberton 1, Sleaford Town Rangers 0 Brigg Town CIC 1; Challenge Cup: Tetney Rovers First 1 Nunsthorpe Tavern 3.
Midweek results:Tuesday: Barton Town Reserves v Louth Town - postponed, Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3 Nettleham 2; Wednesday: Brigg Town CIC 0 Keelby United 4, Wyberton 3 Skegness Town Reserves 0.
Fixtures for tonight: Challenge Cup: Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Keelby United.
Fixtures for tomorrow: Wyberton v Lincoln United Development.
Fixtures for March 19: Brigg Town CIC v Barton Town Reserves, Grimsby Borough Reserves v Grantham Town Academy, Immingham Town v Skegness Town Reserves, Nettleham v Tetney Rovers First, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Wyberton; Supplementary Cup: Appleby Frodingham v Sleaford Town Rangers, Lincoln United v Louth
Town.