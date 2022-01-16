Lincs League could expand to two divisions following 'serious interest' from clubs

Discussions about expanding the Lincs League have taken place. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League could one day expand to two divisions, chairman Julian Rinfret has revealed.

The step seven division continues to receive ‘serious interest’ from a number of clubs wishing to join.

However, FA rules stipulate no more than 18 teams can compete.

However, if interest continues to grow, league officials would be open to the possibility of running two divisions.

“We are getting some serious interest from other clubs wanting to join the Lincs League,” Mr Rinfret said.

“But we will be limited to 18 teams. There will be no going past 18 clubs in one league.

“That’s what we’ve got to work on unless we get more clubs interested in a second league, which the development officer (Steve Bacon) is always looking at the possibility to do.

“But that’s probably more for a year or so’s time.”

If the Lincs League was to run two divisions there remains debate as to whether they would be divided up geographically or tiered.

Barton Town Reserves and Skegness Town Reserves joined the league this season, which is currently running at 17 teams following the withdrawal of Epworth.

“It was upsetting to see that. They’re a good club who perhaps just expanded too quickly,” Mr Rinfret added.