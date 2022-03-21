LINCS LEAGUE: Frodingham's Greathead bags 10-minute cup hat-trick, Wyberton making title race interesting

Ollie Pinner netted for the Colts.Photo: Oliver Atkin

Lewis Greathead bagged a 10-minute hat-trick as Appleby Frodingham beat Sleaford Town Rangers 3-0 in the Supplementary Cup.

His first goal arrived on the half-hour mark with the treble completed five minutes before half time.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts had Ryan Short sent off midway through the second half.

Wyberton have forced their way back into the title race as they moved up to third in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

A 2-0 win at Nunsthorpe Tavern saw them end the weekend eight points behind leaders Grantham Town Academy, but with three games in hand.

Oli Drummond and Ollie Pinner found the net for the Colts to secure the points.

Grantham were held to a 1-1 draw at Grimsby Borough Reserves, Oliver Skinner netting for the Gingerbreads in the second minute but Carlie Parker scoring for the hosts.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway are second, six points behind Grantham with a game in hand after a blank weekend.

Skegness Town Reserves left fourth-place Immingham Town with a 1-0 victory while Lincoln United Development beat Louth Town 2-1.

Tetney Rovers left Nettleham with a 4-1 victory while Brigg Town CIC were unable to add to last week’s three points at Sleaford Town Rangers - their first league win of the season.