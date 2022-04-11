LINCS LEAGUE: Grantham Academy and Wyberton trade blows at the top, third-place Moorlands net 10 in hectic week

Alex Beck netted five times for Wyberton. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Grantham Town Academy maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League this weekend.

Freddie McGrady, Samuel Wright and Harry Johnson found the net in a 3-0 win over visiting Skegness Town Reserves, who had Jamie Waters dismissed, on Friday night.

Wyberton, who have two games in hand, closed the gap back down to five on Saturday with a 6-0 win over Grimsby Borough Reserves.

Alex Beck scored five times for the Colts with the hosts' other finish coming courtesy of Oli Drummond.

Scott Dawson scored twice on Wednesday night as Wyberton beat Lincoln United Development 4-1 at The Causeway.

Loz Lambley and Bailey Forth also netted, Andrew Janssen replying for the Whites.

Third-place Lincoln Moorlands Railway scored 10 goals this week.

Saturday saw them leave Saltfleetby with a 3-1 victory over Louth Town.

Frazer Chapman scored for the White Wolves but Jordan Curtis, Kieran Helsdown and David Robertson were the matchwinners.

Moorlands had won 7-2 at Brigg Town CIC last Tuesday, Liam Bentley (three), Helsdown (two), Elliot Dye and Elliott Shearwood the matchwinners.

Jack Boswell and Benjamin Gray scored for the Zebras' development side.

Brigg were beaten 4-1 at Nunsthorpe Tavern on Saturday.

David Deane (two), Luke Borrill and Jake Thompson scored for the Tavern, substitute Jamahl Palfreyman on target for the away side.

Fourth-place Lincoln United Development left Tetney Rovers with a 5-0 victory at the weekend.

Another away win saw Nettleham leave Horncastle Town with three points after a 4-2 victory.