LINCS LEAGUE: Immingham up to second, Wyberton remain on the hunt, vital victory for Horncastle Town

Horncastle won at Brigg CIC. Photo: Lee Fielden

Immingham Town moved up to second in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League following their 2-1 victory over visitors Lincoln United Development.

Harrison Tice and substitute James Wroot bagged the vital goals as Immingham not sit above Appleby Frodingham on goal difference.

Grimsby Borough's home clash against Appleby Frodingham was postponed.

Wyberton remain on the heels of the top five following their 4-1 win over Tetney Rovers.

Alex Beck scored twice with Liam Ogden and Jamie Elston also finding the net as the Colts moved above Louth Town to sixth, just three points behind Immingham and with six games in hand.

After holding leaders Grantham Town to a goalless draw last weekend, Louth Town were beaten 3-1 at Nettleham this Saturday.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway left Nunsthorpe Tavern with a 5-3 win in the highest scoring game of the day.

Kieran Helsdown (two), Joshua Martin, Elliot Dye and Jordan Curtis were the matchwinners.

Horncastle Town moved up a spot to 14th following their 2-0 win at basement boys Brigg Town CIC.

Veteran striker and former Wongers manager Mickey Stones bagged a brace to take his tally to three goals in two games after returning to the fold.

While the Zebras remain winless, Horncastle moved above Keelby United, who didn't p[lay this weekend, on goal difference.

Craig Good and Michael Hayden found the net as second-bottom Sleaford Town Rangers were beaten 3-2 at Eslaforde Park by Barton Town Reserves.

In the Challenge Cup, Grantham Town Academy beat Skegness Town Reserves 3-1.