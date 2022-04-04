LINCS LEAGUE: Important win for Grantham, Wyberton chasing top, late drama for Rangers and Horncastle shock Whites

Harley Kilner scored twice for Skegness. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Leaders Grantham Town Academy picked up another vital three points in their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League title quest.

Samuel Wright and Lewis Daff netted first-half goals in their 2-1 win at Keelby United on Saturday, ending the day eight points clear at the top of the table.

Aaron McKenzie scored for the the hosts.

Wyberton moved up to second with three a games in hand on the Gingerbreads following their 4-0 victory at Tetney Rovers.

The Colts returned to the Bradley Football Ground seven days after their 3-2 Supplementary Cup victory, once again heading home with the win.

Aaron Eyett scored twice with Bailey Forth and Jamie Elston also finding the net.

Lincoln Moorlands Railway are a point behind Wyberton following their 3-1 home win against Immingham Town.

Jamie Loftus' goal was cancelled out by finishes from Liam Bentley, Kieran Helsdown and Joe Silson.

Horncastle Town moved up to 14thm, leapfrogging Keelby following a 3-1 win at fourth-place Lincoln United Development.

Oliver Dean, Jamie Behan and Michael Harness netted first-half finishes for the Wongers.

Honours were even as fifth hosted seventh, Appleby Frodingham and Louth Town playing out a 1-1 draw.

Matthew Oates scored for the hosts with the White Wolves seeing Bailey Wright find the net.

Another draw saw second-bottom Sleaford Town Rangers collect their 13th point of the season with a last-gasp leveller at Barton Town Reserves to end the contest at 2-2.

The side trailed 2-0 with seven minutes to go before Michael Hayden's drive gave them hope.

And in the final minute, Tim Williams had the final say.

Harley Kilner and Liam Papworth both bagged braces as Skegness Town beat bottom side Brigg Town CIC 4-1 on the coast.

The Zebras' consolation came from Joe Taylor.

Nettleham earned a 4-2 home win against Nunsthorpe Taverm.

Jack Higginson, Ben Fidling and substitutes Luke Hobson and Ryan Beaumont scored for the Nettles, three of the goals coming in the final 15 minutes.

David Deane and John Waugh scored for the Tavern.