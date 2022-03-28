LINCS LEAGUE: Late winner for leaders Grantham but rivals asking questions

Former Horncastle Town player Andrew Bullivant scored for Nettleham. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Substitute Freddie McGrady scored a vital goal for Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League leaders Grantham Town Academy on Saturday.

His 82nd-minute effort secured a 1-0 win at Barton Town Reserves.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result leaves the young Gingerbreads six points clear at the top of the table.

Behind them with a game in hand are Lincoln Moorlands Railway, who won 4-0 at Grimsby Borough Reserves.

Thomas Cass, Jordan Curtis, Marlon Grundy, and Archie Moyses scored for the home side.

Wyberton are third in the table following their 3-1 midweek victory at Nettleham.

Oli Drummond and Charlie Pugh found the net with Jack Higginson responding.

They trail Grantham by eight points, but have three games in hand.

The Colts were involved in Supplementary Cup action on Saturday where they won 3-2 at Tetney Rovers.

Jamie Elston and Scott Dawson were among their goalscorers.

Fourth in the table are Lincoln United Development.

They won 4-1 at home against bottom side Brigg Town CIC on Saturday, Christopher Rodgers getting the consolation for the visiting Zebras.

In the Challenge Cup Immingham Town won 4-0 at home against Horncastle Town.

James Wroot bagged a hat-trick for the hosts with Lucas Meredith also on target.

Nunsthorpe Tavern left Keelby United with a 3-2 win.

David Deane scored a hat-trick for the away side and the hosts netted through David German and Tobi Patrick.

An Alex Aldrich goal was enough to earn Louth Town a home win against Sleaford Town Rangers.

The White Wolves bagged the only goal of the game.